Golos Market Cap Reaches $758,101.00 (GOLOS)

Golos (CURRENCY:GOLOS) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. Golos has a total market capitalization of $758,101.00 and $180.00 worth of Golos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges including RuDEX, Bittrex and Livecoin. Over the last week, Golos has traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Golos

GOLOS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2016. Golos’ total supply is 124,518,891 coins. The official website for Golos is golos.io . The official message board for Golos is vk.com/goloschain . Golos’ official Twitter account is @goloschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Golos

Golos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, RuDEX and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golos using one of the exchanges listed above.

