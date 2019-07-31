Golem (GNT) Price Reaches $0.0661 on Top Exchanges

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 31st. Golem has a total market capitalization of $63.79 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Golem has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. One Golem token can currently be purchased for $0.0661 or 0.00000659 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Zebpay, BigONE and OOOBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Golem alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00275211 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010040 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.40 or 0.01468004 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000838 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000223 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00116328 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00021941 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Golem Profile

Golem launched on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 964,450,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Golem’s official website is golem.network

Buying and Selling Golem

Golem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Iquant, Liqui, Ethfinex, Binance, BitMart, CoinExchange, ABCC, OKEx, Bithumb, Tidex, WazirX, Mercatox, Koinex, YoBit, Gate.io, Livecoin, OOOBTC, DragonEX, Huobi, Cryptopia, BitBay, Braziliex, BigONE, Poloniex, Bitbns, Vebitcoin, GOPAX, HitBTC, Coinbe, Cobinhood, Upbit, Bittrex, Tux Exchange and Zebpay. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Golem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.