Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Stock Holdings Lowered by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 74.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,266 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBIL. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 355.5% in the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,253,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,718,000 after purchasing an additional 978,554 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 139.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,560,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,467,000 after purchasing an additional 907,501 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 829,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,130,000 after purchasing an additional 185,987 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 661.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 204,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,481,000 after purchasing an additional 177,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 543,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,472,000 after purchasing an additional 115,186 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Shares of GBIL stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.35. 63,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,836. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $99.97 and a 1-year high of $100.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.28.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.