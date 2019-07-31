Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) Trading Down 19%

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) traded down 19% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.54 and last traded at C$4.60, 154,850 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 234% from the average session volume of 46,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.68.

The firm has a market cap of $602.91 million and a PE ratio of -20.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 246.08.

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$89.42 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Golden Star Resources Ltd. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

