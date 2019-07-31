Golden Prospect Precious Metals (LON:GPM) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.50

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. (LON:GPM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 30.50 ($0.40), with a volume of 201525 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.20 ($0.37).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 25.31.

About Golden Prospect Precious Metals (LON:GPM)

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. It is co-managed by CQS Cayman Limited Partnership. The fund invests in public equity markets. It invests in stock of companies operating in the precious metal sector. Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd.

