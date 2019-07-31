GlobalSCAPE (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) Stock Price Up 6.2%

GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB)’s stock price rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.25 and last traded at $13.95, approximately 467,034 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 325% from the average daily volume of 109,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.14.

Separately, TheStreet raised GlobalSCAPE from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get GlobalSCAPE alerts:

GlobalSCAPE (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.40 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of GlobalSCAPE by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 17,456 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlobalSCAPE in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GlobalSCAPE by 58.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GlobalSCAPE by 19.6% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter.

About GlobalSCAPE (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB)

GlobalSCAPE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes software, delivers managed and hosted solutions, and provides associated services for secure information exchange, and data transfer and sharing for enterprises and consumers worldwide. It offers managed file transfer solutions, including enhanced file transfer platforms; and Mail Express solution that enable users to send and receive encrypted email and attachments of unlimited size.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for GlobalSCAPE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalSCAPE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.