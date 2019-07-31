Global Healthcare REIT (OTCMKTS:GBCS) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.31

Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBCS)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.31 and traded as low as $0.27. Global Healthcare REIT shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 56,700 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.31.

Global Healthcare REIT Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GBCS)

Global Healthcare REIT, Inc (the Company or Global) was organized with the intent of operating as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for the purpose of investing in real estate and other assets related to the healthcare industry. Prior to the Company changing its name to Global Healthcare REIT, Inc on September 30, 2013, the Company was known as Global Casinos, Inc Global Casinos, Inc operated two gaming casinos which were split-off and sold on September 30, 2013.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.