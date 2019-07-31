GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 82.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,973 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,453 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 7,326 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,284 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,876 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GSK. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.66.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline purchased 385,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $5,399,996.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GSK traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.63. 162,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,382,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $102.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.76. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $36.41 and a 1 year high of $42.47.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.55 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 175.45%. On average, research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.4953 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

