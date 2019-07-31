GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Purchased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,508 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 12,984 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,769,859 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,626,000 after buying an additional 88,148 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 424,397 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,216,000 after buying an additional 48,476 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 612.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 365,325 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,959,000 after buying an additional 314,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth about $17,275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline purchased 333,333 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GSK traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,278,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,881. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.76. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $36.41 and a 52-week high of $42.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $102.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.74.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 175.45%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.55 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.4953 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.66.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

