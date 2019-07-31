Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $83.36

Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $83.36 and last traded at $82.99, with a volume of 14028 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.88.

GKOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Glaukos in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Glaukos from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Glaukos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -220.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.09.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $54.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.13 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Glaukos Corp will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $169,559.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,846 shares of company stock worth $2,032,121. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Glaukos by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Glaukos by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 5,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Glaukos by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Glaukos by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 365,226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,513,000 after buying an additional 44,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Glaukos by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 25,951 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glaukos Company Profile (NYSE:GKOS)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

