Giant Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last Week (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 31st. In the last seven days, Giant has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Giant has a total market cap of $108,656.00 and approximately $2,282.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Giant coin can now be purchased for $0.0198 or 0.00000197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $33.89, $18.98, $10.42 and $11.91.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Giant alerts:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004244 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002028 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Giant Profile

Giant is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 5,629,942 coins and its circulating supply is 5,479,938 coins. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network.

Giant Coin Trading

Giant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.42, $5.63, $70.83, $7.59, $20.33, $24.71, $13.92, $18.98, $31.10, $50.68, $33.89 and $11.91. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Giant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Giant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.