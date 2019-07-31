Gfinity (LON:GFIN) Stock Price Down 1%

Gfinity PLC (LON:GFIN) shares dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.60 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.80 ($0.06), approximately 3,787,098 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 932% from the average daily volume of 367,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.85 ($0.06).

The firm has a market cap of $17.42 million and a P/E ratio of -1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5.

About Gfinity (LON:GFIN)

Gfinity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides esports solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Gfinity and CEVO. The Gfinity segment engages in esports related activities, and provision of broadcast and production services. The CEVO segment provides in-house development capabilities and online esports solutions for third parties, as well as technology services.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Gfinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gfinity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.