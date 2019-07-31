Gexan (GEX) Price Up 88.8% Over Last 7 Days

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 31st. Gexan has a total market cap of $96,508.00 and approximately $143,754.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gexan has traded 88.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gexan coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Graviex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Gexan

Gexan (GEX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 1,956,062 coins and its circulating supply is 737,890 coins. Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Gexan is medium.com/@gexanlottery . The official website for Gexan is gexan.io

Gexan Coin Trading

Gexan can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gexan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gexan using one of the exchanges listed above.

