Geron (GERN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Geron had a negative net margin of 3,713.04% and a negative return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23 million. On average, analysts expect Geron to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ GERN traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,908. Geron has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $6.99. The stock has a market cap of $227.55 million, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 2.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.37.

Geron Corporation, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. The company supports the clinical stage development of imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic myeloid malignancies.

