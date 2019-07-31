Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC decreased its position in shares of Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Gerdau by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,347,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,508,000 after buying an additional 3,516,995 shares during the period. AMS Capital Ltda increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 117.3% during the first quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 2,784,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,448 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the second quarter worth approximately $3,905,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Gerdau by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 804,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 461,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gerdau in the 1st quarter valued at $3,035,000. 7.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on GGB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet cut TIM Participacoes from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Shares of Gerdau stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,711,760. Gerdau SA has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $4.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.80. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Gerdau had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Equities analysts predict that Gerdau SA will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Gerdau Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

