Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Sells 299 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 2.3% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 210.9% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Delphi Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.12, for a total transaction of $2,234,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,126,112 shares in the company, valued at $31,520,892,605.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Carlucci sold 3,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.51, for a total transaction of $1,043,214.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,290,519.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,888 shares of company stock valued at $27,784,466 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Mastercard to $320.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Tableau Software to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.00.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $1.30 on Wednesday, hitting $276.87. The company had a trading volume of 844,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,807. The company has a market capitalization of $288.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $171.89 and a twelve month high of $283.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.82.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 129.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.34%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

