General Electric (NYSE:GE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that General Electric (NYSE:GE) will report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for General Electric’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.10. General Electric posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Electric will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $27.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

William Blair reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $11.62.

GE traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.52. 44,492,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,013,609. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.36. General Electric has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

In other news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,370,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $32,119,092.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 1,289,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $12,921,170.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in General Electric by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 249,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 59,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in General Electric by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 105,683 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

