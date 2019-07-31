GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $41.02

GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.02 and last traded at $40.95, with a volume of 1463 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.84.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GDS shares. TheStreet downgraded Stitch Fix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GDS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Get GDS alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -80.16 and a beta of 3.05.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). GDS had a negative return on equity of 7.56% and a negative net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $891.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Ltd – will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aviva PLC grew its stake in GDS by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in GDS by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in GDS by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in GDS by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GDS by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.21% of the company’s stock.

GDS Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.