Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stock Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,406 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Hill-Rom by 17.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,870,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $197,962,000 after purchasing an additional 282,069 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Hill-Rom by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,724,410 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $182,547,000 after purchasing an additional 81,956 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,335,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 649,510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $68,757,000 after acquiring an additional 14,255 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 647,698 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,353,000 after acquiring an additional 26,781 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hill-Rom stock opened at $107.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.23. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.82 and a 1 year high of $108.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.68%.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

