Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 20.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after buying an additional 11,478 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 88,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 288.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after buying an additional 36,368 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 16.9% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on Kroger from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine lowered USD Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Northcoast Research lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on from GBX 845 ($11.04) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.81.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $87.80 on Wednesday. CarMax, Inc has a one year low of $55.24 and a one year high of $92.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.45. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CarMax, Inc will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, SVP Mohammad Shamim sold 15,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.88, for a total value of $1,323,794.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,671.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 77,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $6,406,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,524,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 377,047 shares of company stock worth $31,898,938. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

