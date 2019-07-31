Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys 33,644 Shares of Dell Inc. (NASDAQ:DELL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Inc. (NASDAQ:DELL) by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,644 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dell were worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Dell by 76.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in shares of Dell by 64.6% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 38,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 15,269 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell in the second quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Dell by 171.4% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DELL opened at $57.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.47. Dell Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.02 and a 1 year high of $70.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.64.

Dell (NASDAQ:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $21.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.24 billion. Dell had a positive return on equity of 31.57% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dell Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell news, insider Rory P. Read sold 24,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $1,363,069.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Allison Dew sold 22,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $1,321,515.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,274,202 shares of company stock worth $66,575,243 in the last three months. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $37.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.27.

About Dell

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

