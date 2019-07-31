Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys 16,141 Shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 37.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,141 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of Z. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,435,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,278,000 after buying an additional 152,319 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,405,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,309,000 after buying an additional 294,546 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,950,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,495,000 after buying an additional 288,730 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 19.3% during the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,336,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,156,000 after buying an additional 378,680 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,987,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,053,000 after buying an additional 166,340 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $48.90 on Wednesday. Zillow Group Inc has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $58.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.41.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.14). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on Z shares. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Standpoint Research started coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “hold” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.84.

In other Zillow Group news, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 12,500 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $592,875.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,288,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,954,962.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 4,406 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $165,841.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,459.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,400 shares of company stock worth $10,360,125. 19.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

