GasLog Partners LP Unit (GLOP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 on August 9th

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the shipping company on Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This is a boost from GasLog Partners LP Unit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

GasLog Partners LP Unit has increased its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a payout ratio of 131.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect GasLog Partners LP Unit to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 128.7%.

Get GasLog Partners LP Unit alerts:

Shares of NYSE GLOP traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.74. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,791. The company has a market capitalization of $899.59 million, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.32. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a 12 month low of $17.97 and a 12 month high of $25.99.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $92.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.29 million. GasLog Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on GLOP. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on GENFIT S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price objective on Berry Global Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

About GasLog Partners LP Unit

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.