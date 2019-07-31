Gartner (NYSE:IT) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Gartner (NYSE:IT) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.39-3.64 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.22-4.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.26 billion.Gartner also updated its FY19 guidance to $3.39-3.64 EPS.

NYSE:IT traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $139.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,272,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,113. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.26. Gartner has a 12 month low of $120.89 and a 12 month high of $171.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.30.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 37.59%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Gartner will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Gartner from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Gartner from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gartner currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.25.

In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 6,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $982,082.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,581.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,610 shares of company stock worth $2,103,725. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

See Also: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.