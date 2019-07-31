Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) Shares Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 212.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,612 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $6,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in Gartner by 0.4% during the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 60,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,674,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Gartner by 2,278.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 86,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,079,000 after purchasing an additional 82,608 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Gartner by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 305,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,033,000 after purchasing an additional 30,674 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Gartner by 1.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 493,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,913,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 1.8% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Shares of Gartner stock traded up $4.22 on Wednesday, reaching $142.48. The company had a trading volume of 473,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,036. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.30. Gartner Inc has a 52-week low of $120.89 and a 52-week high of $171.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 37.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Gartner Inc will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,812 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $272,198.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,698 shares in the company, valued at $3,109,253.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 6,366 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $982,082.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,581.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,103,725 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IT shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.25.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.