Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Announces Earnings Results

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Garrett Motion’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of GTX stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,105,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,725. Garrett Motion has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

