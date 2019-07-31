Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $69.95, but opened at $76.60. Garmin shares last traded at $78.59, with a volume of 4,001,990 shares traded.

The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.98 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 20.72%. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $81.00 price objective on Garmin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. BidaskClub lowered Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Garmin from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.66.

In other news, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 196,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total value of $15,654,367.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,799,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,108,588.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 199,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $16,232,629.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,799,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,149,623.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,842,905 shares of company stock worth $226,726,137 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 1,812.9% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 33,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at $1,167,000. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94.

About Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

