Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.90-3.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.6-3.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.54 billion.Garmin also updated its FY19 guidance to $3.90 EPS.

GRMN opened at $82.52 on Wednesday. Garmin has a 52-week low of $59.98 and a 52-week high of $89.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.07.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Garmin had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Garmin will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GRMN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.51) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zynga and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Garmin currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.66.

In other Garmin news, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 187,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $14,749,510.88. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,799,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,291,165.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Min H. Kao sold 416,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total value of $33,137,303.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,799,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,072,599.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,842,905 shares of company stock worth $226,726,137. Insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

