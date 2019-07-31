Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.90-3.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.6-3.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.54 billion.Garmin also updated its FY19 guidance to $3.90 EPS.
GRMN opened at $82.52 on Wednesday. Garmin has a 52-week low of $59.98 and a 52-week high of $89.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.07.
Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Garmin had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Garmin will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on GRMN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.51) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zynga and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Garmin currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.66.
In other Garmin news, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 187,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $14,749,510.88. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,799,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,291,165.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Min H. Kao sold 416,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total value of $33,137,303.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,799,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,072,599.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,842,905 shares of company stock worth $226,726,137. Insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.
Garmin Company Profile
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.
