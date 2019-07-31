FY2024 Earnings Estimate for SMC CORP JAPAN/S Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SMCAY)

SMC CORP JAPAN/S (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for SMC CORP JAPAN/S in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara anticipates that the company will earn $1.14 per share for the year.

Shares of SMCAY stock opened at $18.59 on Wednesday. SMC CORP JAPAN/S has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.38.

SMC CORP JAPAN/S (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. SMC CORP JAPAN/S had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter.

SMC CORP JAPAN/S Company Profile

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubing, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

