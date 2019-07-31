FY2020 EPS Estimates for TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR in a research note issued on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Shares of TKYMY opened at $13.24 on Wednesday. TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR has a 12 month low of $11.59 and a 12 month high of $16.17. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.73.

TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR Company Profile

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates in four segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, and Life & Amenity. The Chemicals segment offers soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, caustic soda, vinyl chloride monomer, propylene oxide, chlorinated solvents, isopropyl alcohol, and polyvinyl chloride.

