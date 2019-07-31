FY2019 EPS Estimates for CRODA INTL PLC/ADR Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:COIHY)

CRODA INTL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:COIHY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CRODA INTL PLC/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Get CRODA INTL PLC/ADR alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

OTCMKTS COIHY opened at $29.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.82. CRODA INTL PLC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $28.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00.

CRODA INTL PLC/ADR Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for CRODA INTL PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRODA INTL PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.