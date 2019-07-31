FY2019 EPS Estimates for BankUnited Raised by Wedbush (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of BankUnited in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.94 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.78. Wedbush also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $226.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.42 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 10.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on BKU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $46.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.63.

BKU stock opened at $34.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.19. BankUnited has a one year low of $28.05 and a one year high of $41.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKU. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in BankUnited in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter worth $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter worth $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 603.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 39,225.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 1,782 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $61,389.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

