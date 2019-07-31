FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. FTS International had a return on equity of 301.48% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $225.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.2% on a year-over-year basis.

FTSI traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,265,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,714. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.19 million, a PE ratio of 1.68, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17. FTS International has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $13.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.30.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTSI. Citigroup downgraded FTS International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FTS International in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded FTS International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.25 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FTS International from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.18.

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

