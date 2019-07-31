Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $66.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.23 million.

FSP stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,923. Franklin Street Properties has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $9.22.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

