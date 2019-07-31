Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,655 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 186,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,202,000 after acquiring an additional 30,057 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 504,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,791,000 after acquiring an additional 115,566 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 29,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 12,802 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth $52,991,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 163,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after acquiring an additional 41,050 shares in the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.45 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $207.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.29.

In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $409,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,189 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,378.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $129,287.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,338 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,128 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OC opened at $57.89 on Wednesday. Owens Corning has a one year low of $40.64 and a one year high of $63.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. Owens Corning had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.81%.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

