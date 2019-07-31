Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases New Shares in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mercadolibre during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Mercadolibre by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 47 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mercadolibre during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Mercadolibre by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Mercadolibre during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. UBS Group set a $13.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

BBA Icatu Securities downgraded shares of Mercadolibre from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $547.38.

Mercadolibre stock opened at $633.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $630.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. Mercadolibre Inc has a 1 year low of $257.52 and a 1 year high of $672.55. The company has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -772.90 and a beta of 1.78.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.19 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mercadolibre Inc will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.