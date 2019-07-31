Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $366,000 Investment in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.50 per share, for a total transaction of $776,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 52,114 shares in the company, valued at $3,517,695. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William J. Chase purchased 30,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,045,920.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 169,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,410,849.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV opened at $67.18 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $65.06 and a 1-year high of $100.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.45. The company has a market cap of $100.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.05. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 198.18% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Yirendai from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Svb Leerink upgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $265.00 price objective on SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.05.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

