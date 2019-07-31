Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $316,000 Investment in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Brewing alerts:

In related news, CEO Mark Hunter sold 11,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $677,897.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,584.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TAP opened at $56.92 on Wednesday. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 1-year low of $52.36 and a 1-year high of $71.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.82.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Molson Coors Brewing’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from Molson Coors Brewing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Molson Coors Brewing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.54%.

TAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Inphi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Air China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.55.

Molson Coors Brewing Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.