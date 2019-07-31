Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $308,000 Investment in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Terex by 4.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Terex by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 661,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,242,000 after acquiring an additional 58,616 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Terex by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 126,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Terex in the fourth quarter worth $20,984,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Terex in the first quarter worth $534,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director International Master F. Marcato sold 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $43,696,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,581 shares of company stock valued at $46,020. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

TEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zynga and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Terex to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $330.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Exantas Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.08.

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $32.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.27. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $25.47 and a 1 year high of $44.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.32.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 25.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

