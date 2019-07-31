Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $347,000 in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. Institutional investors own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

GOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $143.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.56.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes stock opened at $21.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -154.07 and a beta of -0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.85. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $22.36.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $851.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.76 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

