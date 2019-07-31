Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys New Shares in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Evertec by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,108,000 after buying an additional 257,572 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Evertec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,589,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Evertec by 449.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 72,299 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evertec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Evertec by 355.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 19,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 15,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 27,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $821,715.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 89,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,312.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $371,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 73,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,843.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EVTC opened at $31.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Evertec Inc has a 52-week low of $22.41 and a 52-week high of $33.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.70.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Evertec had a return on equity of 61.11% and a net margin of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $118.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Evertec Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Evertec in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

