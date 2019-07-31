Foundry Partners LLC Sells 1,225 Shares of Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,070 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.46% of Rudolph Technologies worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in Rudolph Technologies by 8.1% in the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 153,431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after buying an additional 11,452 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Rudolph Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Rudolph Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,394 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after buying an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rudolph Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,535,000. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rudolph Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,834,000. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RTEC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Dougherty & Co raised shares of 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

Shares of RTEC stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,569. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.74. The company has a current ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.56 million, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02. Rudolph Technologies Inc has a one year low of $18.13 and a one year high of $29.57.

Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $61.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.56 million. Rudolph Technologies had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rudolph Technologies Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rudolph Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and process control software systems used by microelectronic device manufacturers. It offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

