Foundry Partners LLC Reduces Position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 29,563 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $5,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 417.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 12,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 10,130 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 15,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 704,499 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,105,000 after buying an additional 200,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AngioDynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

NASDAQ:ANGO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.85. 13,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,817. The stock has a market cap of $778.72 million, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.69. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.11 and a 52 week high of $25.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $96.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.34 million. AngioDynamics had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin J. Gould sold 13,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $292,792.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,052.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

