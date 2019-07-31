Foundry Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) by 726.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,995 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 151,175 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.34% of Banc of California worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Banc of California by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 25,945 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Banc of California by 307.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 11,831 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Banc of California by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 532,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after buying an additional 12,927 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Banc of California by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,249,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,248,000 after buying an additional 454,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Banc of California by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 428,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after buying an additional 25,461 shares during the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Shares of NYSE:BANC traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.65. The stock had a trading volume of 910 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,249. Banc of California Inc has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $20.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.34 million, a PE ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.05.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Banc of California had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $62.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Banc of California Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

Banc of California Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Further Reading: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.