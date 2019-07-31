Foundry Partners LLC Purchases 15,706 Shares of ChipMOS Technologies Inc – (NASDAQ:IMOS)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in ChipMOS Technologies Inc – (NASDAQ:IMOS) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,706 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.59% of ChipMOS Technologies worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ChipMOS Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 44,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ChipMOS Technologies stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.27. 3,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,164. ChipMOS Technologies Inc – has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $18.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $658.32 million, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.59.

ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). ChipMOS Technologies had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.591 dividend. This is an increase from ChipMOS Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a yield of 3.46%.

About ChipMOS Technologies

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. It provides a range of back-end assembly and test services, including engineering test, wafer probing and final test of memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors, as well as leadframe-and organic substrate-based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; and gold bumping, reel to reel assembly, and test services for LCD and other flat-panel display driver semiconductors.

