Foundry Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,418 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,129 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.19% of Ameris Bancorp worth $3,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 1,124.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 256.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,692 shares in the company, valued at $288,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Stephens set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Genesee & Wyoming and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of VOXX International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.32. The company had a trading volume of 329 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.45. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.97 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The firm had revenue of $136.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.72 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 26.23% and a return on equity of 12.01%. Ameris Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.83%.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.