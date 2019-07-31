Foundry Partners LLC Has $2.76 Million Position in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 39.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 2.9% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 34,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 63.0% in the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period.

Shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $25.50. The company had a trading volume of 58,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,896. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $30.25.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.95 million during the quarter.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, time deposits, and checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

