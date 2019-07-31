Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $432,000 Stake in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/BRAZIL ALPHADEX FD (BMV:FBZ)

Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/BRAZIL ALPHADEX FD (BMV:FBZ) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/BRAZIL ALPHADEX FD were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/BRAZIL ALPHADEX FD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. raised its position in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/BRAZIL ALPHADEX FD by 6.9% during the first quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 16,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/BRAZIL ALPHADEX FD by 4,576.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 91,520 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/BRAZIL ALPHADEX FD by 9.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,867,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,349,000 after purchasing an additional 666,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/BRAZIL ALPHADEX FD during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

FBZ traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.12. 340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226. 1ST TR EXCHANGE/BRAZIL ALPHADEX FD has a twelve month low of $251.80 and a twelve month high of $325.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.88.

