Founders Financial Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,418 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,579 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 430,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,970,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 36,845 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 69,497 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

In other news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 385,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $5,399,996.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GlaxoSmithKline stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.57. 1,117,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,382,881. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $102.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.74. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $36.41 and a one year high of $42.47.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 175.45% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.55 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.4953 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

GSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.66.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.