Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at Piper Jaffray Companies

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Jaffray Companies from $4.25 to $3.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Forum Energy Technologies’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Plains Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. B. Riley set a $18.00 price objective on TiVo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Visteon from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $1.25 price objective (down previously from $4.50) on shares of Superior Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.89.

Forum Energy Technologies stock opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. Forum Energy Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.59 million, a PE ratio of 131.00 and a beta of 2.34.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 38.63%. The company had revenue of $245.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Forum Energy Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Forum Energy Technologies will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FET. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,926,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,479,000 after acquiring an additional 91,883 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 9.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 10,507 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 799,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 45,195 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 588.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 10,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,844,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,140,000 after acquiring an additional 109,301 shares during the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

